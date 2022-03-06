HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Sunday morning around 3 a.m. the Washington County Sheriffs Office (WCSO) responded to a two-car crash on 81 near exit 2.

In a news release police said when WCSO got to the accident they saw one of the cars, 2017 white, Dodge Ram leaving the scene at around 5 mph. Police were able to stop the vehicle on the ramp to I-70 from I-81. The Ram was occupied by two white men and had major front-end damage. A 27-year-old Virginia man was the vehicle’s driver and registered owner. The driver was arrested with DUI and sent to the Maryland State Police department for investigation.

The second car was a red 2008 Dodge Caliber, with three people inside. The driver a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania, her 20-year-old stepsister in the back seat from West Virginia and the driver’s boyfriend a 33-year-old from Pennsylvania. The driver and her stepsister were taken to the hospital, with the rear seat passenger having life-threatening injuries, while the driver’s boyfriend was sent to “Shock Trauma in serious condition,” according to the news release.

According to early evidence, the Dodge Ram was going at a high speed when it collided with the Dodge Caliber’s back. The driver of the Dodge Ram was under the influence of alcohol, and the driver of the Dodge Caliber may have been as well.

Charges are pending for both drivers in the crash, and the collision is under investigation.