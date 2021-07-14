Dot Transportation, Inc. launches first in-house training school

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Dot Transportation, Inc. (DTI) is launching its first-ever in-house driver training school at the company`s Maryland facility. It is the affiliate trucking company of Dot Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor.

“We’ve worked with the truck driving schools in our area for many many years so we could plan to continue working with them. The reason we are offering this program is to speed up the process of getting drivers on the road. Right now we’re in a focal point of the country reopening and drivers in high demand. This will speed up the process and at the same time gives the new student financial means to support themselves,” Timothy Beggren, assistant transportation manager with DTI said.

DTI’s in-house program allows student drivers to get their class a commercial driver’s license training at no cost while earning a paycheck. They also have a job with DTI waiting upon graduation.

The tuition for the training is described as a $1,500 prorated loan from DTI]. if the student driver goes on to work for DTI for at least two years after completing the program, they don’t have to pay back any of the loan.

“It’s always nice; we get some more drivers back to work. We currently do need drivers, and that’s the reason for the school program, and we’re pretty much always hiring,” said Alex Shockey, Maryland Driver Training Coordinator with DTI.

To learn more about Dot Transportation’s in-house driving school in Maryland or tp apply to join their team, visit their website.