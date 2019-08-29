Dot Foods Maryland donates $20,000 to local food pantries

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Dot Foods Maryland traveled across the tri-state area Thursday to donate $20,000 to local food pantries.

A total of four different food pantries out of Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania were each given $5,000 worth of pantry items that fit their areas specific needs. The Church Of Christ on White Hill Road in Hagerstown was one of the chosen few. With a strong mission, they have more to offer than just a food pantry.

“Our mission is to help people, we have a clothes closet here where people can get clothes they can go upstairs and try on clothes and its free same with the food same with the food we provide, everything is free,” Sieglinde Scholle said, the pantry supervisor.

Dot foods Maryland has a location in Williamsport. Their mission is to help support the incredible work food pantries do every day. The pantries were selected through the company’s “Neighbor To Neighbor Program”.

“It helps us service those that are serving our community which is the most important thing to us, without those folks there would be a lot of folks who aren’t doing very well so we’re proud to partner with people like here at the church who do amazing work,” Brian Duffield said, the east region general manager for dot foods.

The manager of the food pantry held back tears as she talked about the mission she has with the church to help people in need.

“Makes me feel appreciated, I think I have to give all the glory to God because he’s the one that kind of helped me get all this.” Dot foods incorporated is the largest food redistributor in North America.