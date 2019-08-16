Doleman Museum curator reveals untold history of Jonathan Street

Maryland

by: Ellyce Ferguson

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Doleman Black Heritage Museum curator, Wendi Perry, held a forum discussion Friday on the untold history of Hagerstown’s Jonathan Street Neighborhood at the Flying Camel Café.

Perry has made it her mission to teach Hagerstown residents about Jonathan Street’s comprehensive history. This includes strong community and thriving business in the 60s.

The discussion was part of the Flying Camel Cafe’s weekly Friday Forum series, that aims to enlighten residents on historical facts and information about Hagerstown.

