HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown is just a few steps closer to having its very own African American museum.

Leaders for the Doleman Black Heritage Museum announced they’ve selected Travis Price Architects of Washington D.C. to design the museum’s home.

“Pretty much over the moon that’s what I can say. It’s exactly something we’ve been in touch with for a number of years. And certainly, in my career I’ve had a whole history of cultures of the world, specifically American progress in so many ways, Especially in black heritage, and environmentalism,” said Travis Price, principal of Travis Price Architects.

This decision came after multiple interviews with several architect firms.

“We didn’t just talk about the project. We talked about larger bits of history. And my experience in working in Harlem, in Memphis and all sorts of places for years, mixed in with working in foreign countries. And that I think that storytelling is a big part of what unites us in the interview and will make the project really sing,” said Price.

Travis Price Architects has been in business for more than 40 years. Price says they’re excited about being selected for the project, and they can’t wait to tell history through their work.

“You know that that’s really important to us, how it how the building makes you feel. I mean, you do a church or synagogue or a mosque. There are some specific things you have to really know to make that emotion powerful and talking about the spirituality of the museum, as well as just the technical pieces, I think is a real winning situation for us both because that’s the kind of architecture we love to do,” he said.



The Doleman Black Heritage Museum is still pending approval from the City of Hagerstown and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

“You won’t walk by and think it’s just any other building. There’s something about our work, that talks and tells a story about each client, every project’s a little bit different,” said Price.