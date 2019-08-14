Doleman Black Heritage Museum receives lease agreement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioners approved 5-0 to provide a lease agreement to the Doleman Black Heritage Museum.

According to museum representatives, the space granted which is located at 33/35 West Washington Street will act as a temporary space for the museum. The permanent location will be located at 465 Pennsylvania Avenue. The current list is for two years with DBHM paying one dollar a year.

According to county documents, one of the grants the museum plans on applying for requires the facility to have a physical open location to the public for 25 hours per week. DBHM Project Manager Alesia Parson-McBean said that people will see exhibits & artifacts exploring African-American history & culture in the local area

“For the past eleven years, we’ve been working diligently and making requests to the city and county for assistance and this year both have come through and we couldn’t be happier,” she said.