Doleman Black Heritage Museum creates fund to give scholarships to children of color

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Doleman Black Heritage Museum (DBHM) Fund was created in partnership with The Community Foundation of Washington County (CFWC) to provide financial assistance to children of color in the area.

“I think particularly here in Washington County, it’s something that we’ve recognized for a long time is important,” said Tim Luipersbeck, director of marketing and communications for CFWC, “and when an agency like the Doleman Black Heritage [Museum] comes along and finds a way to take the history and put that into action with our current students is so powerful.”

The fund will support two scholarships created by the museum — the Rev. Dr. Patricia Wilson-Cones scholarship, and the Rev. James C. Ramsey scholarship. Each of which will serve its own purpose. The Ramsey scholarship, for example, is geared towards helping kids build their skills for college by removing financial barriers, whereas the Wilson-Cones scholarship is meant to help with university costs.

“There was a need for scholarships for kids of color to either get their physical for sports and/or to pay the fees associated with getting into advanced courses,” said Alesia Parson-McBean, project director for DBHM, on the topic of the Ramsey scholarship. “Rev. Dr. Cone has always preached higher education. We felt it necessary for her funds to go to kids going to higher education.”

The funds at this time contain $1,000 and $3,000, respectively. But the directors are already planning on expanding the fund as the museum itself expands into a larger space.

“Look forward to seeing us in a new home,” said Parson-McBean. “We are working diligently daily to ensure funding to start the rehab and construction of 465 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

To donate to the fund, visit here.