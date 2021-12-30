Doleman Black Heritage Museum announces passing of Rosemary Doleman-Lucas

The Doleman Black Heritage Museum is mourning the loss of a pivotal figure both within the museum and in the community of Hagerstown.

The museum announced the passing of the executive director of the museum, Rosemary Doleman-Lucas, on Tuesday. She was best known for her role in the preservation of her parent’s museum and local African American history. The museum is comprised of around 4500 artifacts from the Doleman family and Ms. Rosemary, as she was affectionately known, could often be found in the museum ready to educate and interact with visitors.

Alesia Parson-McBean, project director of the Doleman Black Heritage Museum spoke very highly of Ms. Rosemary, highlighting her unwavering dedication to the museum and to the Jonathan Street community as well as her humor and her cooking.

“I read one of the comments on the Facebook page and they said their mother would call her Betty Crocker and said she will certainly be missed,” Parson-McBean said. ” So when you come from a black neighborhood, individuals get known for what they do best and she was known for her ability to grow along with other traits because she could be hilarious but she was also no-nonsense.”

She also explained that while Ms. Rosemary’s passing is devastating to the community, her legacy will be remembered through the museum she helped to preserve and the memories she shares with community members.

“If you were ever to come by the museum and she would be there volunteering, you would get a better sense of what it was like to grow up in Hagerstown in Washington County. As a black child, adult, mother, white. She could give you all of that from her aspects of what she remembers from her parents,” Parson-McBean said. “So that is what we lose when our elders pass away, we lose the authentic voice of a storyteller’s experience.”

Ms. Rosemary is survived by her brother Charles “Sonny” Doleman, daughters, Dawn and Tamara Doleman, and granddaughter, Shakira Doleman.