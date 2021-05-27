Dog killed, families displaced in Takoma Park apartment fire

The fire caused an estimated $700,000 in damages

TAKOMA PARK, Md (WDVM) – A fire in Takoma Park ravaged an apartment building Wednesday, displacing several families, injuring one firefighter, and claiming the life of a dog.

Fire and Rescue units responded around 7:30 p.m to the Blair Park Gardens Apartments on Eastern Avenue.

A spokesperson with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says the fire started on the second floor of the building and was caused by an overloaded power strip.

“We did call for a second alarm, brought about 100 firefighters from Montgomery County, DC, and Prince George’s County to the scene here,” Spokesperson Pete Piringer said. “It looks like 4-5 families may be displaced as a result of this fire that caused some pretty extensive damage.”

