Dog dies, family displaced after house catches fire in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County family is displaced and a dog perished after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the two-story home in Wheaton around 2:30 am on 2600 Harris avenue. Four people were inside of the home at the time but were able to get out safely. Investigators believe the fire was caused by an overloaded power strip including a small refrigerator, tv, space heater, and possibly other items all plugged in at the same time.

It is advised not to plug multiple items into the strips – especially space heaters.

