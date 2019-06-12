Hearty Pet gives free treats for first Hagerstown Dog Days of Summer

Hearty Pet looks to continue handing out free bags of treats every Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The first Dog Days of Summer came to Hagerstown Dog Park thanks to Hearty Pet on Tuesday.

Between 12 and 1 p.m., the owners of Hearty Pet were handing out free bags of dog treats to dog owners at the park.

Hearty Pet said this is something they are looking to continue every Tuesday this summer because they want the community to know that people care about their animals just as much as they do. The free treats are single ingredient and high protein.

“I really appreciate that they have a lot of different flavors because he has a sensitive belly so they made sure that we got the right tree for us, so I really appreciated that,” said Nicole Deluccia, a local dog owner.

Hearty Pet has been around for 12 years, but went under new ownership 2 and a half years ago.