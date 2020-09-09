Dog bites man in Frederick dog park, Health Department looking for owner

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department is looking for a dog and its owner after a man was bitten by a dog in Ballenger Creek Dog Park.

The Health Department says it happened around 4 p.m. Monday at the dog park in Frederick. The victim says he tried to stop a fight between his dog and another dog when the other dog bit him.

That dog is described as an older, large, male, pit bull or bulldog type dog with short, white fur. The dog may be blind in one eye.

The Health Department is looking to find the owner of that dog so the victim may not have to get expensive post-exposure rabies vaccines if they are unnecessary. If the dog is verified to be in good health for ten days after the bite and completing a quarantine at home, the victim won’t need to receive the series of post-exposure rabies vaccinations.

Anyone who has information about the animal or the owner is asked to contact Frederick County Animal Control at (301) 600-1544.

If you or someone who know is bitten or scratched by an animal, make sure to get contact information from the animal’s owner before reporting the bite to Animal Control. General questions about rabies can be answered by Environmental Health Services at (301) 500-1715.

