Doctors see increasing cases of long COVID in children

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in long-term COVID-19 effects, not just in adults but children too. It’s known as a long covid, and now health officials are working to answer why this is happening.



“The number of kids with long covid it’s not a low number,” said Dr. Kathryn Moffett, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at West Virginia University Medicine.

Up to 35% of children that test positive for COVID-19 experience post-covid symptoms like fatigue, headaches, high fever, loss of taste and smell, and more.

“Unfortunately, I suspect the similarly to after the delta surge that as acute covid numbers start to decrease we may begin again to see an increase in presentation of children with long covid like symptoms,” said Laura Stace, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Valley Health System.

“I think that we need to figure out what it is and how to help kids. And to validate that what you’re experiencing is real,” said Muffett.

A spokesperson from the Maryland State Health Department says long covid cases in children are rare, but they also don’t have a system that tracks the number of cases across the state.

“The good news is while there is a very small number of kids who appear to have symptoms that go beyond the acute infection, they mostly appear to recover,” said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of Environmental Health Bureau for Maryland’s Health Department.

Health experts are urging parents not to let their guard down. “Continue to be vigilant with mask-wearing for your children and also consider getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Stace.

Dr. Muffett and her partner plan to work on a study in the upcoming months that will study children one year after recovering from COVID-19.

“We hope to accomplish several things, I think from a more academic and science background. We want to know how many kids really do meet the definition or what is the definition, trying to be more specific, what are the symptoms that kids are having?” said Dr. Muffett.

“Once we have a better understanding of what kids are experiencing, I think then we can teach our general primary care pediatricians family Med, anyone who has seen children or ER people. So I think really important, where we’re still learning about it, but I think it’s good that we’re looking forward and we’re talking about it,” she said.