Doctors’ say early detection is key to fighting breast cancer

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — As the fight against breast cancer continues doctors say the key to beating the disease is getting an early start.

Getting those mammogram screenings helps with early-stage detection and the treatment process. Studies show about 1 in 8 American women and 1 in 1,000 American men will develop breast cancer during their lifetimes. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., although the incidence of breast cancer has decreased since 2000.

Doctors say the survival rate is over 95 percent especially if it’s detected early. Obesity is also known to increase the risk of breast and several other cancers.

Amy Banulis, MD Obstetrics and Gynecology, Kaiser Permanente “Starting at age 40 that’s the right time to have that conversation with your physician about what is the right screening strategy for you.”