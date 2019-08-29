Doctors answer to opioid crisis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency over two years ago pertaining to the national opioid epidemic and many Americans are saying we are at a crisis level.

“It’s severe not only because of the consequences for individual patients but certainly for their families too,” said Vice President Chief Medical Officer Meritus Health Brooke Buckley. “Hagerstown and Washington County is among the highest opioid centers in the state of Maryland and among the country as well.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, West Virginia leads the nation in opioid-related deaths with an average of 50 deaths per 100,000, nearly three times higher than the national average of 14. Maryland ranks in the top five.

However, local doctors are standing up and saying opioids do play an important role in pain medication but have to be handled very carefully.

“It’s not that we want to completely eliminate the opioids, they do have a role here, there’s no doubt about it,” said WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center Emergency Physician Brandt Williamson. “But we do want to taper it back and use it in the most appropriate cases and continue to manage that and figure out the best way to do it.”

From 2006 to 2012, there were almost 58-million opioid prescriptions alone in Washington County and Berkeley County was ranked as the number two county in West Virginia in 2016 with the highest opioid-related deaths. But, doctors have a plan to combat the crisis.

“If I had given her the opioid, it wouldn’t have taken nearly as much time, that’s the problem we have with opioids is that we get dependent on them, they help us move things along,” said Williamson. “We need to learn how to do things without being so concerned about the time part of things and do things more properly in a way that we can do better for the patient.”

Last Tuesday, an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson and Johnson to pay Oklahoma $572 million for fueling the state’s opioid crisis.