Doctor provides safety tips while trick or treating

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We are only a few weeks away from Trick or Treating. What are some ways that parents can keep their children safe this Halloween?

WDVM spoke with a local children’s doctor. Dr. Vandana Shaankila said the best way to keep your children safe this year is to sanitize between each house. She also suggests that you try to limit the number of houses you take your children to.

She recommends that if you plan on handing out candy to put it in an individual baggie instead of using a community bowl. Another tip Dr. Van provided was to tell your kids not to enter a stranger’s home while trick or treating. But overall she says to have fun.

“A couple of other things, kids tend to go in large groups so maybe limit the groups to two or three close friends or who you know well and you know that they are not sick,” Dr. Van said.

Dr. Van also recommends that people wear masks while trick or treating.