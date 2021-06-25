Doctor gives insight into return-to-work anxiety

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — During the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults in the US reported symptoms of some form of anxiety or depression, which was up from 1 out of 10 in 2019. With things getting back to normal now, returning to the workplace is also having a mental health impact.

Dr. Budhrani of Innovation Health says that any abrupt change can bring on this type of stress that he calls “re-entry anxiety.” It makes sense that people feel uneasy while re-adjusting to the workplace.

“This has created an expected amount of burnout and anxiety over the last, more than a year,” said Budhrani. “And this anxiety is real, and I believe that all of us in some way, shape, or form have experienced this stress.”

Many people still feel the effects of the pandemic such as isolation, financial burdens and loss. Just as there are strategies to improve your physical health, it’s equally as important to exercise your mental health to get through this difficult transition. Dr. Budhrani says that it is key to maintain a set schedule, get enough sleep, eat healthy and exercise.