Do you recognize them? MCPD looking for carjacking suspects caught on surveillance

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact MCPD

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating another armed carjacking that happened early this month.

Take a look at this surveillance video released by detectives, showing two suspects involved in the carjacking. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. The incident happened in the area of Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring.

On August 5th, a victim was approached by two suspects who demanded multiple items from the victim. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects of this armed carjacking is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Unit at 240-773-6870.