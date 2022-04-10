SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Visiting Angels, a home health care agency offering a variety of home care services to veterans, seniors, and more is celebrating 20 years of being in business.

“It is an honor, when you have the privilege to take care of those who have been there you count yourself blessed because you don’t know if you’ll be able to get to where they are,” said Joan Ekobena, CEO of Visting Angels.

More than 200 people filled the Silver Spring City Center. Many of the employees, clients and partners with the company.

Ekobena shared with WDVM how her company helps veterans.

“We have been serving veterans from day one. There was a time when we did a memorial for veterans trying to capture their stories. We actually have them in the Library of Congress. So we interviewed some veterans to tell us what it felt like to be in service and all the issues they had to deal with when they came back,” she said.

She says it’s an honor to work with them.

“It is really humbling and we are privileged to serve those who have served us, right and we want to give back to our community, especially to the veterans, we have held fundraisers for them. We have had events for memory screens with them. We actually did sponsor their bingo to raise funds for them so that they can be able to empower one another and take care of one another,” she said.

Saturday’s 20th-anniversary celebration was a moment of appreciation to all their clients and employees.

“When you have the privilege to take care of those who have been there. You know you count yourself blessed because you don’t know if you were able to get to where they are. And we just enjoy the fact that we’re able to bring out some of their stories and make them feel like they still matter because they usually come in towards the end of their lives and sometimes they feel forgotten. But whenever we have the proceeds to reach out and make them know that it’s valuable they still mean a lot we learn from their wisdom. It’s very rewarding,” she said.

During the event, Visiting Angels were awarded their very own day by the Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman. April 9th is officially Visiting Angels Day in the city of Gaithersburg.

“We love our seniors. We go out to make a difference for them. We advocate for them,” she said. “It’s a great delight and we look forward to many more years serving our seniors.”

