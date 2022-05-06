DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — An early education center in Washington, D.C. closed down after concerns about violent crimes in the area.

The SKC Early Education Center in Penn Station sent out a notice to parents saying that they will be closing starting July 1.

After 7 years of servicing the community at Penn Station, it is with deep regret that we inform you we have made the hard decision to close this location only. In light of the recent spike in violent crimes within the shopping center, lack of support from the management company and no visible security presence, we feel that the shopping center is no longer a safe area for our families. Email from SKC Early Education

The center has three other locations in Maryland that they said will continue operations. They said that they will be reaching out to parents in the following week to discuss next steps.