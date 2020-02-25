District Cannabis comes to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown welcomed a new business, “District Cannabis,” into its fold on Tuesday.

District Cannabis started out in Washington, DC and now has expanded its business into Hagerstown. The new facility spans 82,000 square feet and is moving towards their next stage of growth which will yield six times the current production of cannabis.

With the addition of District Cannabis into Hagerstown comes new jobs ranging from packaging, processing, and delivering. The products they currently produce range from pre-rolls to lotions, bath soaks, and edibles.

Medical cannabis has a variety of effects to help multiple diseases. The co-owner, Ed Weidenfeld, has Parkinson’s disease and said he has found clarity from the very products he makes.