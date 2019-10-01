Distracted driver causes four-vehicle crash

Maryland State Police say the distracted driver may face traffic-related charges.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A four-vehicle crash sent multiple people to an area hospital Tuesday morning; one was flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Around 7:40 Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police were called to Route 40 in the area of Cool Hollow Road. According to investigators, both distracted driving and the lack of using a seat belt were factors in this serious crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

