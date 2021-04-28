Discussions continue on new boundaries for Montgomery County districts

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s Redistricting Commission is continuing their discussions as they plan to redraw the boundaries for Montgomery County districts.

Since Question C was passed in November, county boundaries must be redrawn, creating 7 new districts.

The redistricting commission, made up of 11 county residents, is responsible with the creation 7 districts of relatively equal populations for the 2022 election.

The commission will use data from the 2020 census to draw the boundaries, but won’t be getting that data until some time in September.

“Right now we can only work with census block groups. That’s the data we have, so we use that geography,” County Legislative Attorney Jeffrey Zyontz said. “Hopefully we’ll do this by election precinct when we get it in September.”

The commission is scheduled to present their district boundary plan to the council by November 15.