Discovery Station kicks off Shark Week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– It’s Shark Week and kids at the Hagerstown’s Discovery Station got to participate by learning how sharks float in the ocean.

Sharks rely on their liver to stay afloat which contains oils and fats and accounts for 30-percent of their weight. The kids experimented by placing a balloon filled with water and another with oil into the water to see first hand how the oil has more buoyancy to be able to float.

“Kids were able to understand not to fear sharks so the more they learn about them, the less they’re going to be afraid,” said Discovery Station Museum Program Intern Laura Wilson. “Water is just going to hang around where the oil is going to be more buoyant and it’ll float more so that’s what helps sharks float.”



The next lesson for Shark Week includes learning how a shark’s body stays warm.

