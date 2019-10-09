Discovery Station gets a donation

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Discovery Station in Hagerstown was given a big donation to help their steam program.

JLG Industries out of Shippensburg donated $20,000 to the museum to help education efforts. The money will go to hands-on science, math, engineering and more programs throughout the year. With this donation, museum officials say they will be able to offer weekly in-depth education programs for the community.

“We’re going to be focusing on more financial literacy efforts, robotics and coding efforts so we’re going to be further developing with the hub at USMH so we can so we can provide robotics and coding programs for community members,” Brittany Wedd said, the executive director for the discovery station. Wedd says new exhibits will be opening in spring of 2020.