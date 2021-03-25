Discovery Station expands its hours of operation

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning on Thursday, the Discovery Station extended its daily hours.

The museum, which reopened in February after being closed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season, will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This is a two-hour change from their previous closing time of 2 p.m. Sunday hours will remain the same, from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. Members of the public also have the option to rent out the museum on Wednesdays for more private visits.

Officials of the station were eager to take this next step towards returning to pre-pandemic hours of operation.

“With school being back in session and families’ kids going back to school … it’ll give them more time to be able to come in and visit and just kinda take advantage of our exhibits,” said Brittany Wedd, executive director of Discovery Station.

Wedd said she hopes the museum will be able to be open on more days during the week down the line.