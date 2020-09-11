Director appointed for Frederick Department of Housing and Human Services

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The city of Frederick has appointed a new director of its department of housing and human services.

Mayor Michael O’Connor introduced Ramenta Cottrell to the community on Thursday during a public briefing.

O’Connor called Cotrell a lifelong learner as she is currently working to obtain 2 masters degrees in business administration and humanities from Hood College. She also has an extensive history Goodwill Industries and area nonprofits

“Fundamental to the role is ramenta’s belief that everyone, despite perceived disadvantages, can obtain their goals with the appropriate accomodations, motivation, and access to resources,” O’Connor said. “I concur, and look forward to working with her to support this vision.”

Cottrell will officially begin the position starting in october.