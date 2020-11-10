Direct Relief Restaurant Grants placed on hold

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus walks past a closed cafe, in Turin, northern Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Piedmont is among the four Italian regions classified as red zones, where a strict lockdown was imposed starting Friday – to be reassessed in two weeks – in an effort to curb the COVID-19 infections growing curve. From today, bars and restaurants can only work with take-away customers. (Nicolo’ Campo/LaPresse via AP)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Government is putting a hold on applications for Direct Relief Restaurant Grants after receiving a large volume of applications.

Applications received on or before 4 p-m, Monday, November 9th, 2020 will be reviewed by the Department of Business Development. A total of roughly 1.3 million dollars will be awarded through grants of up to $20,000.

The money is meant to help restaurants who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and who may need to winterize their businesses.