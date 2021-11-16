Diluted COVID-19 vaccine doses given to 98 kids at Gaithersburg clinic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Around 20,000 Montgomery County children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but almost 100 of them will have to go back for another dose after an error at a local clinic.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the county health department said 98 children will have to get another shot after they were given diluted doses of the Pfizer vaccine last Wednesday at South Lake Elementary School in Gaithersburg.

The county said the staffer responsible notified them of the mistake on Saturday, and parents and guardians of the affected children were told about the error on Tuesday night over the phone. County health leaders say this was an isolated mistake.

The county will hold another clinic at South Lake Elementary School on Wednesday to administer repeat doses.