Digital doorbells can protect your home, but here are the risks:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Digital doorbells are popular for many homeowners. They can show you activity outside your home through your smartphone, there are things that consumers need to be aware of with these devices.

When you hear the doorbell ring, you don’t always know who’s at your front door. Digital doorbells are something that homeowners use to ensure safety in and outside their homes.

“Put it outside of your house or right by your door, that push the button and ring you, you can receive notice on your phone or your smart device so that if you’re not home you would know someone’s at your house,” Darren Clark said, owner of Clark Computer Services”.

Just like with other smart technology, the digital doorbell is like a computer, so it comes with vulnerabilities within the code on the device. Cybercriminals can capture the wireless traffic as its communicating across your wireless network.

“It’s sending the password out in clear text and the hacker can grab that password and then use it to join your wireless network,” Clark said.

Cybercriminals don’t have to ring the doorbell to gain access to your wireless network. They can be as far as the wireless signal travels. For optimal performance use, generally, you want to be within 50 to 100 feet of the wireless access point.

“That signal can travel a lot further and a cybercriminal that has a stronger antenna attached to their laptop could be sitting further away collecting the wireless traffic that you’re home network is generating,” Clark said.

Cyber officials say these are examples of things that could happen if you don’t keep your smart devices up to date with software that keeps them running properly.

“Is the device automatically receiving updates from the manufacturer or do you have to log on to it or use a smart app on your phone to apply the updates,” Clark says. Cyber officials say the more smart technology you incorporate into your home – the more at risk you are of being a victim of cybercrimes.