HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was struck on Eastern Boulevard on Saturday evening. Hagerstown police were on the scene at around 8:50.

The victim was lying on the side of the road, outside of the Lidl grocery store. She was transported via ambulance. Police did not confirm whether the she was expected to survive.

The driver stayed on the scene and their car sustained damage to the front bumper.

This is a developing story and will be updated.