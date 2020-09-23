Detectives seeking burglary suspects

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD 240-773-6870

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating a residential burglary that happened last month in the White Oak area.

On August 16th police were called to the home on the 11,500 block of Lockwood Drive. Through investigation, police determined these two suspects used a credit card that they stole from the home to purchase merchandise at a nearby gas station. Home surveillance video caught the suspects breaking into the home through a sliding glass door. The suspects stole property then ran off.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the suspects is asked to call police.