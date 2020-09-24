Detectives offer $2,500 reward for information on Memorial Park shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A reward is now being offered for information on a July shooting in Middletown, Maryland that injured a young boy.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s office will reward $2,500 for any information that leads to identifying the suspect who struck the 7-year-old victim in the leg at Memorial Park on July 27th.

The boy was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment and survived the incident.

The investigation has continued with detectives reviewing several hours of surveillance video from around the park, as well as door-to-door interviews with neighbors. But so far, no suspects have been identified.

“Up to this point, the evidence is minimal and it’s made [the investigation] very difficult,” explained Sgt. Curtis Pierce with the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re just kind of hoping that maybe there’s somebody that does have information and this will be that push to get them to come forward.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Timothy Moore Jr. at 301-600-3608 or TAmoore@frederickcountymd.gov.

Tips and information on this or any other case may be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or callers may remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.