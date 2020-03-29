Detectives investigate shooting in White Oak

Officials said this incident does not appear to be random

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County Police investigated a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 12300 block of Featherwood Drive in White Oak. According to officials they found a 18 year-old male in a parking lot on Featherwood Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said this incident does not appear to be random and the victim was transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.