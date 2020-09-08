Detectives investigating murder-suicide in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives with the Montgomery County Police say a woman was killed, before her ex-husband committed suicide last week in Silver Spring.

Police were called to Three Oaks Drive just after 9 a.m. September 3 when a family member called 911 after walking into a home to find 70-year-old Donna Lewis and 71-year-old Arnold Ringgold dead inside.

The Medical Examiner says Lewis was murdered when she was shot. Ringgold’s death was ruled as suicide by gunshot wound.

Detectives say the two adults were divorced, and Ringgold had recently moved back into the home.

The investigation is still ongoing.

