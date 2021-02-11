Detectives investigating multiple parking garage thefts in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles parked in downtown Silver Spring parking garages.

On December 22, 21 thefts from vehicles occurred in multiple parking garages in the business district of Silver Spring. Detectives are now releasing surveillance photographs of three male suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

The suspects were seen breaking into a vehicle parked in the garage located at 786 Ellsworth Drive and a witness called 911. Before police arrived, the suspects fled. Investigators determined that the suspects had been in the Ellsworth Place Mall located at 8661 Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring just prior to committing the theft.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to call the 3rd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6830.