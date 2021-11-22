Detectives Investigate Washington Metropolitan Region String of Thefts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who they say is responsible for over 40 thefts and vandalisms of laundromats in the Washington Metropolitan region.

According to police, the man shows up on a bike between midnight and 4 a.m., asks a resident to let him in, then uses a saw to cut open the machine’s cash box.

Detectives describe the person caught on surveillance video as a Hispanic male who is accompanied by a Black male acting as a lookout.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police at 240-773-6870.