Detectives Investigate Washington Metropolitan Region String of Thefts

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who they say is responsible for over 40 thefts and vandalisms of laundromats in the Washington Metropolitan region.

According to police, the man shows up on a bike between midnight and 4 a.m., asks a resident to let him in, then uses a saw to cut open the machine’s cash box. 

Detectives describe the person caught on surveillance video as a Hispanic male who is accompanied by a Black male acting as a lookout.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police at 240-773-6870.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories