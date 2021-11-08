Detectives investigate two burglaries of a Silver Spring synagogue

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating two burglaries that happened at a Silver Spring, Maryland synagogue.

The first burglary happened September 21st and the second on October 31st in the 1000 block of Kersey Road.

The investigation determined that during the first burglary, a white male entered through an open window stole money from the collection jar and an envelope with cash.

He then returned on Halloween night, gained entry the same way, and attempted to break into a safe.

The suspect also stole property from the synagogue before fleeing the scene.