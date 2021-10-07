Detectives investigate Silver Spring stabbing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating the stabbing of an adult male that happened on Monday, Aug. 4 in Silver Spring.

During the investigation, Darius Levar Kelly was identified as a suspect and is being held without bond. But detectives believe there were others involved in the incident and are asking for the public’s help.

The stabbing happened on Oct. 4th around 5:40 p.m. in the 11499 block of Lockwood Drive. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of multiple lacerations and puncture wounds.

Anyone with information regarding possible suspects involved in this crime is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.