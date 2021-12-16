Detectives investigate scam targeting an elderly couple in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating a fraud case that targeted an elderly couple.

On Nov. 30, the elderly victims received a phone call from the suspect who told them that their grandchild was in jail and that they needed to pay an undisclosed amount of money to get him released from jail. The victims then went to the bank, withdrew the money, and returned to their residence. The victims gave the suspect their home address so that the suspect could pick up the money.

Prior to the suspect arriving at their residence, the victims called their grandson and determined that he had not been arrested. The suspect arrived at the victims` residence in a silver Kia Optima. The victims took photographs of the suspect and provided him with a package that did not contain the requested money. The suspect then fled the scene.

Detectives are also asking for anyone who has been a victim of this crime to come forward.