Detectives investigate Rockville bank robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank earlier this week.

The armed robbery happened on October 12th around 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Nelson Street.

The suspect entered the bank, displayed a firearm, took the money, then fled the scene. He is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet-9 inches.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.