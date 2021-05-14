Detectives investigate Kentlands 7-Eleven armed robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating a 7-Eleven armed robbery and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance.

The person of interest is a White dark-haired male with glasses wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. The robbery happened Saturday, May 8 around 9 p.m. at the 7-11 located on Kentlands Boulevard.

Image of the suspect, courtesy of Montgomery County Police.

The man approached an employee behind the counter, flashed a knife and passed a note demanding cash. The man obtained an undisclosed amount of money then fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this armed robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).