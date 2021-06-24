Detectives investigate homicide in Fairland area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened last night in the Fairland area.

18-year-old Kennedy Merrit-Millit of Rockville was killed Tuesday, June 22nd around 11:15 pm. Montgomery County officers responded to the area of Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive where they found Merritt-Millit laying with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.

Rick Goodale, Public Information Officer at Montgomery County Police said, “Based on evidence collected at the scene, and based on interviews with potential witnesses at the scene, detectives do not believe that this was a random incident at this time.”

This is still an active investigation so if you were in that area call the crime solvers of Montgomery County and there is a reward.