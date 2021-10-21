Detectives investigate fraud in Wheaton area

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating driver’s license fraud that took place between July and August in the Wheaton area.

Police said back in July of 2021 the suspect they are looking for committed fraud by using a fraudulent driver’s license to rent a car in the 1500 block of South Capital St. of SW Washington, DC, which was later used in an armed robbery.

Detectives also discovered the suspect stole the license during an auto theft in June on the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard.

The license was also used to pawn items on August 19 and August 20 in the 11000 block of Georgia Avenue.

Police urge anyone to contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.

