Detectives investigate domestic-related homicide in Bel Pre area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating a domestic-related homicide and are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect.

A first-degree arrest warrant is out for 29-year-old Emilio Guzman-Contrearas for allegedly murdering his girlfriend 28-year-old Claudia Areli Gonzalez.

The murder happened on January 10th at approximately 6 pm in the Bel Pre area. Responding officers found Gonzalez’s body, with observed trauma, at the home she shared with the suspect. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about Guzman-Contreras’ whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000 (24/7 line) or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).