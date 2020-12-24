Detectives Investigate Attempted Sexual Assault on Pedestrian Overpass in Bethesda

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of sexual assault in Bethesda.

The alleged assault happened Monday, December 21st at approximately 7:40 pm when a female victim was in the area of the pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the Capital Beltway.

While she was walking, a male jogger tackled her to the ground and attempted to assault her until she was able to fight him off and run away to call 911.

The suspect is described as a male who spoke with an accent, possibly Spanish. Anyone with information is asked to call the special victims investigation division at at 240-773-5400.