Detectives investigate attempted armed carjacking in Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives in Montgomery County are releasing surveillance video of an attempted armed carjacking that happened last week and are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved.

The incident happened on Nov. 23 around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Talbott St. in Rockville.

Police say one man and one woman approached the victim, opened the car doors, and attempted to rob the victim at knifepoint. The two people fled without obtaining any property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes division.