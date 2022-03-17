MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera robbing a McDonald’s earlier this month.

Police said that on Tuesday, March 1, around 7:15 p.m., a man entered the McDonalds in the 12900 Block of Middlebrook Road in Germantown, approached a cashier and ordered food. The man then gave the cashier money to pay for the food. When the cashier opened the cash register, he jumped onto the counter with a handgun in his hand, took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and fled the scene.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.