Detectives investigate armed robbery at Silver Spring Exxon

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed robbery and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men caught on surveillance video.

The armed robbery happened on Dec. 9 in the 3000 block of Briggs Chaney Road. Around 2 p.m., 3 men entered an Exxon station while another man remained outside as a lookout. One of the men walked behind the counter, flashed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The suspects then exited the business with the stolen money and fled the scene.