Detectives continue to investigate four-armed car thefts in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives at The Montgomery County Police Department are continuing to investigate four armed carjackings that occurred in the last ten days in Silver Spring.

Officials are considering the possibility that the armed robberies were committed by the same suspects. The victims in three out of the four carjackings left their vehicles unattended and running, officials say.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Callers that wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.